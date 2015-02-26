By Alina Selyukh
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Feb 26 U.S. regulators are poised to
impose the toughest rules yet on Internet service providers,
aiming to ensure fair treatment of all web traffic through their
networks.
The Federal Communications Commission is expected Thursday
to approve Chairman Tom Wheeler's proposed "net neutrality"
rules, regulating broadband providers more heavily than in the
past and restricting their power to control download speeds on
the web, for instance by potentially giving preference to
companies that can afford to pay more.
The vote, expected along party lines with Democrats in
favor, comes after a year of jostling between cable and telecom
companies and net neutrality advocates, which included web
startups. It culminated in the FCC receiving a record 4 million
comments and a call from President Barack Obama to adopt the
strongest rules possible.
The vote also starts a countdown to lawsuits expected from
the industry, which contends regulations will burden their
investments and stifle innovation, potentially hurting
consumers.
The FCC sought new net neutrality rules after a federal
court rejected their previous version in January 2014. The
ruling confirmed the agency's authority over broadband but said
it had improperly regulated Internet providers as if they were
similar to a public utility. That contradicted their official
classification as "information services" providers, which are
meant to be more lightly regulated.
The agency's new policy would reclassify broadband as more
heavily regulated "telecommunications services," more like
traditional telephone service.
The shift gives the FCC more authority to police various
types of deals between providers such as Comcast Corp
and content companies such as Netflix Inc to ensure
they are just and reasonable for consumers and competitors.
Internet providers will be banned from blocking or slowing
any traffic and from striking deals with content companies,
known as paid prioritization, for smoother delivery of traffic
to consumers.
The FCC is also expected to expand its authority over
so-called interconnection deals, in which content companies such
as Netflix Inc pay broadband providers to connect with their
networks. The FCC would review complaints on a case-by-case
basis.
Wheeler's original proposal pursued a legal path suggested
by the court. It stopped short of reclassifying broadband and so
had to allow paid prioritization, prompting a public outcry and
later Obama's message.
With the latest draft, Wheeler sought to address some
Internet providers' concerns, proposing no price regulations,
tariffs or requirements to give competitors access to their
networks.
(Reporting by Alina Selyukh; Editing by Christian Plumb and Ken
Wills)