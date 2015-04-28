WASHINGTON, April 28 The U.S. Federal
Communications Commission has received the first request to
delay the implementation of new Internet regulations from a
communication architect who said the rules threaten his
business, a filing disclosed on Wednesday showed.
The FCC's new so-called net neutrality rules are slated to
go into effect in June. While the agency is likely to reject the
petition by Internet protocol services entrepreneur Daniel
Berninger, such a filing at the FCC is a prerequisite for asking
the court to pause implementation of the rules.
Berninger, who filed the stay in his individual capacity and
as founder of the Voice Communication Exchange Committee, asked
the FCC to delay the plan while courts weigh the rules' fate,
saying their implementation "threatens his livelihood."
