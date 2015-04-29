WASHINGTON, April 29 U.S. Senator Rand Paul, a
Republican presidential hopeful, on Wednesday introduced a
resolution to block new regulations on Internet service
providers, saying they would "wrap the Internet in red tape."
The "net neutrality" rules, which are slated to take effect
in June, are backed by the Obama administration and were passed
by the Democratic majority of the Federal Communications
Commission in February. AT&T Inc and wireless and cable
trade associations are challenging them in court.
Paul's resolution, if adopted, would allow the Senate to
fast-track a vote to establish that Congress disapproves of the
FCC's new rules and moves to nullify them.
The move marks the most proactive position yet by Paul, a
libertarian from Kentucky, on net neutrality, the principle that
Internet providers should treat all Web traffic equally. The
issue has grabbed national attention and prompted a record 4
million comments to the FCC, many of them from regular Americans
calling to restrict Internet providers.
Paul's position, shared by anti-regulation conservatives,
pits him against net neutrality advocates in the technology and
startup communities.
"The Internet has successfully flourished without the heavy
hand of government interference," Paul said in a statement.
"Stated simply, I do not want to see the government regulating
the Internet."
The rules ban Internet providers from blocking or slowing
down any websites and from striking deals with content companies
for smoother downloads. Internet providers say they oppose not
those principles themselves but the FCC's decision to set those
rules by dramatically changing the regulatory regime, which
gives the agency much wider authority over the Internet.
The rules have also faced opposition from Paul's rival
Republican presidential candidates, including Texas Senator Ted
Cruz, who has called them "Obamacare for the Internet," and
Florida Senator Marco Rubio.
Paul's resolution is almost certain to face a veto from
President Barack Obama. Republican leaders of key technology
committees have been trying to negotiate with Democrats to write
a new law to counter the FCC's rules.
