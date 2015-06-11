WASHINGTON, June 11 A U.S. federal appeals court
on Thursday declined to suspend new Internet traffic
regulations, rejecting the telecom industry's request to
partially block the implementation of the "net neutrality" rules
while they're being litigated.
The ruling marks an early win for the Federal Communications
Commission, whose assertion of a broader enforcement authority
over Internet services providers is being challenged in court by
AT&T Inc and cable and wireless industry groups.
The new regulations are slated to go into effect on Friday
as the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia
Circuit takes on the issue of net neutrality for the third time.
(Reporting by Alina Selyukh; Editing by Sandra Maler)