WASHINGTON, June 25 The federal appeals court in
Washington on Tuesday set Sept. 9 as the date for oral arguments
in the so-called net neutrality case that could be seminal for
federal regulation of Internet traffic.
The highly anticipated hearings, originally expected to take
place this past spring, will pit Verizon Communications Inc
against the Federal Communications Commission as the
biggest U.S. wireless provider challenges the FCC's order that
guides how Internet service providers manage their networks.
The ruling of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of
Columbia Circuit will have major implications for the
increasingly partisan debate over the degree of regulatory power
possessed by the federal communications agency.
Net neutrality is the principle that Internet users should
be able to access any Web content and use any applications they
choose, without restrictions or varying charges imposed by the
Internet service provider or the government.
Judges Judith Rogers, Laurence Silberman and David Tatel
will hear the arguments in the case, according to the order
issued on Tuesday.
The FCC's 2011 open Internet rules require Internet
providers to treat all Web traffic equally and give consumers
equal access to all lawful content, even if, for instance, it
comes from a competitor or disagrees with their political views.
Verizon and other critics argue that the FCC's rules are an
unwarranted government intrusion into regulating the Internet,
including which content consumers may access and which companies
may provide that content, and should be thrown out.
Public interest groups have criticized the rules as too
weak, saying the FCC was swayed by big industry players.
Democrats on Capitol Hill have said they would push against the
court's decision if it sides with Verizon.
The FCC's position in the case received a boost from the
Supreme Court in May, when in a separate case it ruled in favor
of giving regulatory agencies deference in interpreting the
extent of their own regulatory authority.
The case is Verizon v. FCC, U.S. District Court for the
District of Columbia, case No. 11-1355 (and consolidated cases).