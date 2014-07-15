WASHINGTON, July 15 The U.S. Federal Communications Commission on Tuesday pushed back to July 18 the first deadline to submit comments on the agency's proposed new Internet traffic rules as a surge in traffic overwhelmed the agency's online filing system.

Companies, consumer advocates, lawmakers and citizens had poured nearly 680,000 comments on the FCC's proposed so-called net neutrality rules as the deadline for first comments approached on Tuesday.

"We have seen an overwhelming surge in traffic on our website that is making it difficult for many people to file comments through our Electronic Comment Filing System," FCC spokeswoman Kim Hart said, announcing the delay of the deadline to midnight on July 18.

"Please be assured that the Commission is aware of these issues and is committed to making sure that everyone trying to submit comments will have their views entered into the record." (Reporting by Alina Selyukh; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)