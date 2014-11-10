(Revises first paragraph and adds link to Insider video)
By Alina Selyukh
WASHINGTON Nov 10 U.S. President Barack Obama
on Monday said Internet service providers should be regulated
more like public utilities to make sure they grant equal access
to all content providers, touching off intense protests from
cable and telecoms companies and Republican lawmakers.
Obama's detailed statement on the issue of "net neutrality,"
a platform in his 2008 presidential campaign, was a rare
intervention by the White House into the policy setting of an
independent agency.
Shares of major Internet service providers Comcast Corp
and Time Warner Cable Inc fell sharply after
Obama said ISPs should be reclassified to face stricter
regulations and banned from striking paid "fast lane" deals with
content companies.
The president also said the Federal Communications
Commission's new rules should apply equally to mobile and wired
ISPs, with a recognition of special challenges that come with
managing wireless networks.
"Simply put: No service should be stuck in a 'slow lane'
because it does not pay a fee," Obama, currently in Asia, said
in a statement released by the White House. "That kind of gate
keeping would undermine the level playing field essential to the
Internet's growth."
Nearly 4 million comments flooded the FCC this year after
Chairman Tom Wheeler proposed new Internet traffic rules in May
that would prohibit the ISPs from blocking any content but
allowed content companies to strike "commercially reasonable"
deals to ensure their websites and applications load smoothly
and swiftly.
Although Wheeler had pledged to police any such
paid-prioritization deals that would harm consumers, public
interest groups worried that his proposed rules would create
"fast lanes" for the companies that pay up and relegate others
to "slow lanes."
ISPs say they have not and will not strike paid
prioritization deals but have balked at the prospect of being
regulated more like public utilities.
"Reclassification ..., which for the first time would apply
1930s-era utility regulation to the Internet, would be a radical
reversal of course," Verizon Communications Inc said in a
statement.
Verizon in January won a federal court case challenging the
FCC's previous set of net neutrality rules, which allowed
"commercially reasonable" discrimination of traffic but
indicated the FCC would disapprove of pay-for-priority deals.
The court supported the commission's authority to regulate
broadband access but said the agency was applying stricter rules
to ISPs that did not jibe with the way the FCC classified them,
which is as an information service.
Consumer advocates have for years pressed the FCC to
reclassify broadband as a telecommunications service as a way to
have more oversight authority, but ISPs have pledged they would
fight the matter in court.
Verizon on Monday said a "gratuitous" move to reclassify
would probably not stand up in court, while AT&T said it would
expect to participate in a legal challenge.
'OBAMACARE FOR THE INTERNET'
Wheeler, Obama's friend and former major fundraiser, on
Monday reiterated that he, too, opposed Internet fast lanes or
harmful prioritization deals but said that approaches including
reclassification of ISPs to regulate them more strictly raised
substantive legal questions.
"We must take the time to get the job done correctly, once
and for all, in order to successfully protect consumers and
innovators online," Wheeler said.
Obama and other White House officials acknowledged that the
FCC, as an independent agency, would ultimately shape the
regulations. But Republicans lawmakers quickly seized on Obama's
encroachment, days after their party won control of both houses
of Congress in a midterm election largely viewed as a
repudiation of the president's policies.
"Net neutrality is Obamacare for the Internet," said Senator
Ted Cruz of Texas. "It puts the government in charge of
determining Internet pricing, terms of service, and what types
of products and services can be delivered."
Though lobbyists say legislative efforts to overturn new
rules would face a White House veto, cable and wireless
companies were expected to turn to Republican allies in Congress
for stricter oversight of the FCC.
"The president's call ... would turn the Internet into a
government-regulated utility and stifle our nation's dynamic and
robust Internet sector with rules written nearly 80 years ago
for plain old telephone service," said Senator John Thune, a
Republican expected to lead the Senate Commerce Committee.
Wheeler had originally pushed to reinstate net neutrality
rules before the end of the year, but experts on Monday said the
latest developments probably pushed the process into 2015.
Time Warner Cable shares fell as much as 7.2 percent, and
closed down almost 5 percent, while Comcast dropped as much as
6.1 percent and closed own 4 percent. Comcast, whose bid to buy
Time Warner Cable is under regulatory review, was by far the
most actively traded stock on U.S. markets.
(Reporting by Alina Selyukh; Additional reporting by Marina
Lopes and Roberta Rampton; Editing by Karey Van Hall, Doina
Chiacu, Lisa Von Ahn and Ken Wills)