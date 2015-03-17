BRIEF-Envestnet reports Q1 revenue $157.8 million
* Q1 revenue $157.8 million versus I/B/E/S view $155.6 million
WASHINGTON, March 17 The Federal Communications Commission's inspector general has opened an investigation into how the agency arrived at its new rules for Internet service providers, U.S. Representative Jason Chaffetz said on Tuesday.
The office of the FCC inspector general recently informed Chaffetz's House of Representatives Committee on Oversight and Government Reform that they are investigating the process through which the FCC arrived at new "net neutrality" rules. (Reporting by Alina Selyukh)
* Q1 revenue $157.8 million versus I/B/E/S view $155.6 million
PARIS, May 10 Several French news companies, including Le Monde and Le Figaro, said their websites went temporarily offline on Wednesday because a company that helps speed delivery of their content was hit by a cyber attack.