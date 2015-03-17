(Adds IG comment, details of hearing)
By Alina Selyukh
WASHINGTON, March 17 The Federal Communications
Commission's inspector general has opened an investigation into
how the agency arrived at its new rules for Internet service
providers, U.S. Representative Jason Chaffetz said at a hearing
on Tuesday.
Republicans have accused the FCC, an independent agency, of
being unduly influenced by the White House in setting stricter
"net neutrality" rules earlier this year. The rules largely
followed the tack that President Barack Obama publicly supported
in a video released in November, which sought a more drastic
change in the regulatory regime for Internet providers than the
one previously proposed by the FCC.
FCC Inspector General David Hunt could not immediately be
reached but Assistant Inspector General for Investigations Jay
Keithley said in an email that it was the office's policy "not
to comment on the existence or non-existence of an
investigation."
FCC Chairman Tom Wheeler and the Democrats on Chaffetz's
House of Representatives Committee on Oversight and Government
Reform pushed back against the notion that the White House
called the shots on the new Internet rules. The regulator
instead has said his views on how to write them evolved over
months.
"There were no secret instructions from the White House,"
Wheeler said at the hearing. "I did not, as CEO of an
independent agency, feel obligated to follow the president's
recommendation."
Wheeler said that he was unaware of the investigation but
would cooperate with it. FCC spokeswoman Kim Hart referred
inquiries to the inspector general's office.
Chaffetz told reporters after the hearing that he learned of
the process investigation from the FCC inspector general's
office in recent days but didn't have any further details.
(Reporting by Alina Selyukh; Editing by Eric Beech and
Christian Plumb)