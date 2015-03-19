(Repeats with no changes)
By Alina Selyukh and Malathi Nayak
WASHINGTON/NEW YORK, March 18 Trade associations
representing large U.S. Internet service providers are expected
to take the lead in suing the Federal Communications Commission
over its new web traffic regulations, according to several
people familiar with the plan.
U.S. telecom and cable firms have said they would challenge
the FCC's latest "net neutrality" rules in court. But at least
some companies, including Verizon Communications Inc, are
currently not planning to bring individual lawsuits and instead
aim to participate through trade groups, the sources said.
Such an approach would allow companies to streamline their
litigation efforts and could help firms avoid drawing any fire
individually, as Verizon did after it challenged the previous
version of net neutrality rules on its own in 2010.
At least three trade groups are expected to file legal
challenges: CTIA-The Wireless Association, the National Cable
and Telecommunications Association and the broadband association
USTelecom, the sources said. The three trade groups declined
comment.
Other trade groups such as the American Cable Association
and the National Association of Manufacturers are weighing
whether to participate in litigation, representatives said.
"We believe there will be a lot of litigation, which will
probably be led by industry associations," Verizon Chief
Financial Officer Fran Shammo told Reuters this week.
The company is likely to hold back from filing an individual
lawsuit, said an industry source familiar with Verizon's plan,
citing the company's shared concerns with other members of trade
associations.
T-Mobile, too, said on Wednesday it was not planning to get
involved in lawsuits at this point. "We have not at all been
vocal on the negative side of the camp and the folks that are
talking about litigation," Chief Technology Officer Neville Ray
said in an interview.
Internet service providers such as Verizon, AT&T and
Comcast have decried the FCC's vote last month to
regulate broadband as a "telecommunications service" similar to
traditional telephone service, instead of a more lightly
regulated "information service."
Representatives of AT&T and Comcast declined comment on
Wednesday.
CHALLENGE TO MERITS, PROCESS
The industry lawsuits are likely to challenge both the
merits of broadband reclassification as well as the
administrative process used to adopt it, according to two
telecom lobbyists familiar with the discussions.
The first angle would likely involve an argument that the
FCC overstepped its statutory authority and dramatically changed
the way it regulates Internet service providers without adequate
legal basis, the sources said.
The companies have argued that the FCC has unduly decided to
treat Internet providers as "common carriers" bound by stricter
oversight, after deciding against it years ago. The wireless
carriers in particular say that the law has long exempted them
from common carrier treatment.
The second argument would be that the FCC did not properly
inform stakeholders and the public that it was seriously
thinking about switching the classification and ignored some of
the arguments the companies had presented during the rulemaking,
the sources said.
FCC officials have said they fully expected court challenges
and believe their rules are on much firmer legal ground than
previous iterations that were rejected by the U.S. Court of
Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit.
The FCC wrote the latest Internet rules after Verizon won
its court case against prior rules in January 2014.
(Reporting by Alina Selyukh in Washington and Malathi Nayak in
New York; Editing by Soyoung Kim, Peter Henderson and Cynthia
Osterman)