WASHINGTON, March 23 A U.S. trade group representing broadband providers said on Monday it filed a court challenge of the Federal Communications Commission's recently approved net neutrality rules, marking the first of several anticipated legal challenges.

US Telecom said it filed the lawsuit against the FCC in the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia, which has in the past twice rejected the net neutrality regulations.

"As we have said throughout this debate, our member companies conduct their business in conformance with the open Internet principles, support their enactment into law, and a regulatory approach that relies upon Section 706 authority of the Communications Act," US Telecom President Walter McCormick said in a statement.

"However, we do not believe the Federal Communications Commission's move to utility-style regulation invoking Title II authority is legally sustainable. Therefore, we are filing a petition to protect our procedural rights in challenging the recently adopted open Internet order." (Reporting by Alina Selyukh; Editing by Peter Cooney)