WASHINGTON, March 23 A U.S. trade group
representing broadband providers said on Monday it filed a court
challenge of the Federal Communications Commission's recently
approved net neutrality rules, marking the first of several
anticipated legal challenges.
US Telecom said it filed the lawsuit against the FCC in the
U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia, which has in
the past twice rejected the net neutrality regulations.
"As we have said throughout this debate, our member
companies conduct their business in conformance with the open
Internet principles, support their enactment into law, and a
regulatory approach that relies upon Section 706 authority of
the Communications Act," US Telecom President Walter McCormick
said in a statement.
"However, we do not believe the Federal Communications
Commission's move to utility-style regulation invoking Title II
authority is legally sustainable. Therefore, we are filing a
petition to protect our procedural rights in challenging the
recently adopted open Internet order."
