(Changes rules "took effect" to "were officially published" in paragraph 1 and changes paragraph 3 to say rules effective after 60-day period)

By Malathi Nayak

April 13 A U.S. trade group representing broadband providers said on Monday it filed a petition challenging the Federal Communications Commission's recently approved net neutrality order after the rules were officially published.

USTelecom said in its filing to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia that its petition "supplements" the lawsuit it had filed in the same court on March 23.

That was a placeholder till the rules were officially published in the Federal Register, which marks the beginning of a 60-day period after which the order takes effect. USTelecom had said in its previous lawsuit that it filed the challenge in case the rules are construed to be final on the date they were issued in March.

The court has twice rejected the net neutrality regulations. The new rules prevent broadband providers from blocking or slowing any Internet traffic and from striking deals with content companies for smoother delivery to consumers.

The rules, which were officially published on Monday and approved in February, treat both wireless and wireline Internet service providers as more heavily regulated "telecommunications services," more like traditional telephone companies.

USTelecom, whose members include companies such as CenturyLink Inc and AT&T Inc, said the new rules were "arbitrary, capricious, and an abuse of discretion" and violate various laws, regulations and procedures.

"Reclassifying broadband Internet access as a public utility reverses decades of established legal precedent at the FCC and upheld by the Supreme Court," USTelecom President Walter McCormick said in a statement. "History has shown that common carrier regulation slows innovation, chills investment, and leads to increased costs on consumers."

In March, Texas-based Internet provider Alamo Broadband Inc challenged the FCC's new rules in the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New Orleans, making a similar argument.

The case is U.S. Telecom Association v. FCC and United States of America, U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit, No. 15-1063. (Reporting by Malathi Nayak; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)