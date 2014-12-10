WASHINGTON Dec 10 The U.S. National Association
of Manufacturers on Wednesday wrote to congressional and Federal
Communications Commission leaders to oppose potential stricter
regulations for Internet service providers.
The FCC is working on new rules that would dictate Internet
service providers' freedom to manage web traffic on their
networks, aiming to ensure that ISPs do not discriminate against
any content in ways that could harm competition or consumers.
President Barack Obama last month urged the FCC to set the
strictest rules possible to protect net neutrality, the
principle that all Internet traffic should be treated equally.
For that, he suggested a legal pathway that would reclassify
Internet service so it is regulated like a utility, which
telecom and cable companies vehemently protest.
"Current proposals to regulate the Internet with early 20th
Century-era laws severely threaten continued growth... We urge
you to oppose any efforts to unnecessarily regulate the open
Internet," more than 100 members of the NAM wrote to FCC
Chairman Tom Wheeler and Republican and Democratic leaders of
the Senate and the House of Representatives.
Though business groups NAM and the U.S. Chamber of Commerce
have both previously submitted comments to the FCC opposing
utility-style Internet regulations, Wednesday's letter
illustrates the heated and multifaceted political battle brewing
for the FCC's new rules, expected next year.
Internet providers Verizon Communications Inc and
AT&T Inc are among 14,000 members of the manufacturers'
association.
The NAM letter's signatories included packaging company Ball
Corp, tools and hardware maker Stanley Black & Decker
Inc, auto technology and parts company Tenneco Inc
, thermal equipment maker Modine Manufacturing Co
and industrial conglomerate Emerson Electric Co.
The letter also went to Commerce Secretary Penny Pritzker,
National Economic Council Director Jeffrey Zients and Council of
Economic Advisers Chairman Jason Furman.
"The Internet and technology is a critical tool for
manufacturers to grow their business," NAM Technology Policy
President Brian Raymond said in an interview. "(Our members) get
concerned if the government is going to slow down their business
in any way and they see this as one of those ways."
Raymond cited as one worrying indicator AT&T's recent
warning that it will pause investments in new high-speed
Internet connections until net neutrality rules are settled.
"Whenever there's a pause in investment by any kind of
company due to regulatory uncertainty, it's going to have a
trickle-down effect on the whole manufacturing community," he
said.
(Reporting by Alina Selyukh; editing by Andrew Hay)