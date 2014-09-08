LOS ANGELES, Sept 8 Video streaming service
Netflix Inc will join Reddit, Kickstarter and thousands
of other websites on Wednesday in an online protest that calls
for strong U.S. rules to ensure equal treatment of Internet
traffic.
The Federal Communications Commission is considering "net
neutrality" rules that critics worry could lead to fast lanes
for websites that pay broadband providers for quicker delivery,
and slow lanes for companies that do not pay.
On Wednesday, Netflix and other websites will display a
spinning icon that represents a slow-loading Internet, with a
link to more information about the FCC's proposal. On Netflix,
the icon will appear on the Netflix.com home pages for members
and non-members. No videos will be slowed.
Thousands of other websites will display the spinning icon,
according to a statement from consumer group Free Press, one of
the organizers of the online protest.
Internet campaigns have impacted policy issues in the past.
In 2012, a massive online mobilization of Internet users and
major websites helped sink U.S. anti-piracy legislation.
(Reporting by Lisa Richwine; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)