By Alina Selyukh
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Oct 23 U.S. Senate Judiciary
Committee Chairman Patrick Leahy on Thursday pressed large
Internet providers to pledge that they will not strike deals
that may help some websites load faster than others or give
similar "fast lanes" to affiliated services.
As regulators work on new so-called "net neutrality" rules,
Leahy wrote to chiefs of AT&T Inc, Verizon Communications
Inc, Time Warner Cable Inc and Charter
Communications Inc.
In his letters, similar to one sent to Comcast Corp
on Monday, Leahy asked the leading Internet service
providers (ISPs) to formally commit to no so-called "paid
prioritization" deals in which content companies could pay
Internet providers to ensure smooth and fast delivery of their
traffic.
The Federal Communications Commission has received 3.9
million comments after it proposed new web traffic rules that
would prohibit ISPs from blocking content, but suggested
allowing some "commercially reasonable" paid prioritization
deals.
Large ISPs, including Verizon, Comcast and AT&T, have been
asserting that they had no plans for such paid prioritization
arrangements and FCC Chairman Tom Wheeler has said he would not
tolerate anti-competitive or anti-consumer prioritization deals.
Nonetheless, consumer advocates and other critics are
concerned that opening the door for paid prioritization, could
create "fast lanes" for some content and so relegate other
websites and applications to "slow lanes."
"These types of arrangements pose a significant threat of
dividing the Internet into those who can afford to compete and
those who cannot," Leahy, a Vermont Democrat, wrote in his
letters.
Comcast has said it was reviewing Leahy's letter and a
Verizon representative did not comment on Thursday. Spokespeople
for AT&T, Time Warner Cable and Charter did not immediately have
comment.
Letters from Leahy, a key lawmaker on antitrust issues, come
at a time when the Justice Department and the FCC are reviewing
two major merger proposals: a $45 billion deal between Comcast
and Time Warner Cable and a $48.5 billion deal between AT&T and
satellite TV provider DirecTV.
As part of its merger deal, Comcast planned to sell a
portion of its subscribers to Charter.
Comcast is the only large ISP bound by the 2010 version of
net neutrality rules, which discouraged paid prioritization but
were struck down in court in January over another issue. Comcast
has to continue abiding by those rules until 2018 as a condition
of a merger with NBC Universal.
(Reporting by Alina Selyukh; Editing by David Gregorio)