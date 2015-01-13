WASHINGTON Jan 13 President Barack Obama will call on Wednesday for an end to laws that thwart competition among broadband service providers and his administration plans to file a letter with the Federal Communications Commission about it, a White House official said.

"What we're calling on the FCC to do is to ensure that all states have a playing field that allows for a vibrant and competitive market for communications services," White House economic adviser Jeff Zients told reporters on a conference call.

Obama will raise the topic during a trip to Iowa on Wednesday as he rolls out themes for his upcoming State of the Union address.

(Reporting by Jeff Mason; Editing by Peter Cooney)