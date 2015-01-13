WASHINGTON Jan 13 President Barack Obama will
call on Wednesday for an end to laws that thwart competition
among broadband service providers and his administration plans
to file a letter with the Federal Communications Commission
about it, a White House official said.
"What we're calling on the FCC to do is to ensure that all
states have a playing field that allows for a vibrant and
competitive market for communications services," White House
economic adviser Jeff Zients told reporters on a conference
call.
Obama will raise the topic during a trip to Iowa on
Wednesday as he rolls out themes for his upcoming State of the
Union address.
(Reporting by Jeff Mason; Editing by Peter Cooney)