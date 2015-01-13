(Adds details of proposal, background)
WASHINGTON Jan 13 President Barack Obama will
call on Wednesday for an end to laws that thwart competition
among broadband service providers and urge the Federal
Communications Commission to help put a stop to them, the White
House said on Tuesday.
"What we're calling on the FCC to do is to ensure that all
states have a playing field that allows for a vibrant and
competitive market for communications services," White House
economic adviser Jeff Zients told reporters on a conference
call.
The FCC is an independent agency.
Obama will raise the topic during a trip to Cedar Falls,
Iowa, on Wednesday as he rolls out themes for his upcoming State
of the Union address.
The White House said laws in 19 states had hurt broadband
access. Obama will press for an end to regulations that "limit
the range of options available to communities to spur expanded
local broadband infrastructure, including ownership of
networks," it said in a statement.
Zients said the administration wanted to make clear that it
opposed state laws that prevent new entrants from entering the
broadband market.
In addition, the Department of Agriculture will announce it
is accepting applications for $40 million to $50 million in
loans available for broadband, Zients said.
Obama will discuss steps in his State of the Union address
to help give more Americans access to speedy and affordable
broadband. He is traveling to Iowa to showcase a town where
competition in the field is thriving.
