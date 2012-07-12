By Joseph Menn
San FRANCISCO, July 12 On March 9 of this year,
a piece of Facebook software spotted something
suspicious.
A man in his early thirties was chatting about sex with a
13-year-old South Florida girl and planned to meet her after
middle-school classes the next day.
Facebook's extensive but little-discussed technology for
scanning postings and chats for criminal activity automatically
flagged the conversation for employees, who read it and quickly
called police.
Officers took control of the teenager's computer and
arrested the man the next day, said Special Agent Supervisor
Jeffrey Duncan of the Florida Department of Law Enforcement. The
alleged predator has pleaded not guilty to multiple charges of
soliciting a minor.
"The manner and speed with which they contacted us gave us
the ability to respond as soon as possible," said Duncan, one of
a half-dozen law enforcement officials interviewed who praised
Facebook for triggering inquiries.
Facebook is among the many companies that are embracing a
combination of new technologies and human monitoring to thwart
sex predators. Such efforts generally start with automated
screening for inappropriate language and exchanges of personal
information, and extend to using the records of convicted
pedophiles' online chats to teach the software what to seek out.
Yet even though defensive techniques are now available and
effective they can be expensive. They can also alienate some of
a site's target audience -- especially teen users who expect
more freedom of expression. While many top sites catering to
young children are quite vigilant, the same can't be said for
the burgeoning array of online options for the 13- to
18-year-old set.
"There are companies out there that are doing a very good
job, working within the confines of what they have available,"
said Brooke Donahue, a supervisory special agent with an FBI
team devoted to Internet predators and child pornography. "There
are companies out there that are more concerned about
profitability."
THE SMARTPHONE FACTOR
Two recent incidents are raising new questions about
companies' willingness to invest in safety.
Last month the maker of a smartphone app called Skout,
designed for flirtation with strangers in the same area,
admitted its use had led to sexual assaults on three teenagers
by adults. The venture-backed firm had not verified that users
of its now-shuttered teen section were under 20, giving
predators easy access.
Also in June, a teen-oriented virtual world called Habbo
Hotel, which boasts hundreds of millions of registered users,
temporarily blocked all chatting after UK television reported
that two sex predators had found victims on the site and that a
journalist posing as an 11-year-old girl was bombarded with
explicit remarks and requests that she disrobe on webcam.
Former employees said site owner Sulake of Finland laid off
many in-house workers earlier this year, leaving it unable to
moderate 70 million lines of daily chat adequately. Sulake said
it had kept 225 moderators and is still investigating what went
wrong.
The failures at Skout and Habbo shocked child-safety experts
and technology professionals, who fear they will lead to a
renewed panic about online safety that is not justified by the
data.
By some measures, Internet-related sex crimes against
children have always been rare and are now falling (as are
reports of assaults on minors that do not involve the Net). Most
sex crimes against children are committed by people the children
know, rather than strangers.
The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children
processed 3,638 reports of online "enticement" of children by
adults last year, down from 4,053 in 2010 and 5,759 in 2009.
Even those companies with state-of-the-art defenses spend
far more time trying to stop online bullying and attempts to
sneak profanity past automatic word filters than they do fending
off sex predators.
Still, as the Skout case showed, there are several recent
trends that have heightened the concerns of child-safety
experts: the rise of smartphones, which are harder for parents
to monitor; location-oriented services, which are the darling of
Net companies seeking more ad revenue from local businesses; and
the rapid proliferation in phone and tablet apps, which don't
always make clear what data they are using and distributing.
EXPENSIVE DEFENSES
A solid system for defending against online predators
requires both oversight by trained employees and intelligent
software that not only searches for improper communication but
also analyzes patterns of behavior, experts said.
The better software typically starts as a filter, blocking
the exchange of abusive language and personal contact
information such as email addresses, phone numbers and Skype
login names. But instead of looking just at one set of messages
it will examine whether a user has asked for contact information
from dozens of people or tried to develop multiple deeper and
potentially sexual relationship, a process known as grooming.
Companies can set the software to take many defensive steps
automatically, including temporarily silencing those who are
breaking rules or banning them permanently. As a result, many
threats are eliminated without human intervention and moderators
at the company are notifed later.
Sites that operate with such software still should have one
professional on safety patrol for every 2,000 users online at
the same time, said Sacramento-based Metaverse Mod Squad, a
moderating service. At that level the human side of the task
entails "months and months of boredom followed by a few minutes
of your hair on fire," said Metaverse Vice President Rich Weil.
Metaverse uses hundreds of employees and contractors to
monitor websites for clients including virtual world Second
Life, Time Warner's Warner Brothers and the PBS public
television service.
Metaverse Chief Executive Amy Pritchard said that in five
years her staff only intercepted something terrifying once,
about a month ago, when a man on a discussion board for a major
media company was asking for the email address of a young site
user.
Software recognized that the same person had been making
similar requests of others and flagged the account for Metaverse
moderators. They called the media company, which then alerted
authorities. Other sites aimed at kids agree that such crises
are rarities.
NAUGHTY USERS, NICER REVENUES
Sites aimed at those under 13 are very different from those
with large teen audiences.
Under a 1998 law known as COPPA, for the Children's Online
Privacy Protection Act, sites directed at those 12 and under
must have verified parental consent before collecting data on
children. Some sites go much further: Disney's Club
Penguin offers a choice of viewing either filtered chat that
avoids blacklisted words or chats that contain only words that
the company has pre-approved.
Filters and moderators are essential for a clean experience,
said Claire Quinn, safety chief at a smaller site aimed at kids
and young teens, WeeWorld. But the programs and people cost
money and can depress ad rates.
"You might lose some of your naughty users, and if you lose
traffic you might lose some of your revenue," Quinn said. "You
have to be prepared to take a hit."
There is no legal or technical reason that companies with
large teen audiences, like Facebook, or mainly teen users, such
as Habbo, can't do the same thing as Disney and WeeWorld.
From a business perspective, however, there are powerful
reasons not to be so restrictive, starting with teen
expectations of more freedom of expression as they age. If they
don't find it on one site, they will somewhere else.
The looser the filters, the more the need for the most
sophisticated monitoring tools, like those employed at Facebook
and those offered by independent companies such as the UK's
Crisp Thinking, which works for Lego, Electronic Arts,
and Sony Corp's online entertainment unit, among
others.
In addition to blocking forbidden words and strings of
digits that could represent phone numbers, Crisp assigns warning
scores to chats based on multiple categories of information,
including the use of profanity, personally identifying
information and signs of grooming. Things like too many
"unrequited" messages, or those that go unresponded to, also
factor in, because they correlate with spamming or attempts to
groom in quantity, as does analysis of the actual chats of
convicted pedophiles.
The highest scores generate color-coded "tickets," with
those marked red requiring the quickest response from
moderators.
Facebook's software likewise depends on relationship
analysis and archives of real chats that preceded sex assaults,
Chief Security Officer Joe Sullivan told Reuters in the
company's most expansive comments on the subject to date.
Like most of its peers, Facebook generally avoids discussing
its safety practices to discourage scare stories, because it
doesn't catch many wrongdoers, and to sidestep privacy concerns.
Users could be unnerved about the extent to which their
conversations are reviewed, at least by computer programs.
CATCHING ONE IN 10?
In part because of its massive size, Facebook relies more
than some rivals on such technology.
"We've never wanted to set up an environment where we have
employees looking at private communications, so it's really
important that we use technology that has a very low
false-positive rate," he said. In addition, Facebook doesn't
probe deeply into what it thinks are pre-existing relationships.
A low rate of false positives, though, also means that many
dangerous communications go undetected.
Some adults have used Facebook to target dozens of minors
before assaulting one or more and then being identified by their
victims or the victims' parents, court records show.
"I feel for every one we arrest, ten others get through the
system," Florida's Duncan said of tips from Facebook and other
companies.
Another pillar in Facebook's strategy is to limit how those
under 18 can interact on the site and to make it harder for
adults to find them. Minors don't show up in public searches,
only friends of friends can send them Facebook messages, and
only friends can chat with them.
The gaping hole in the defense of Facebook and many other
sites popular with teens is that minors can easily make up a
birth date and pretend to be adults -- and adults can pretend to
be minors, as happened with Skout, which declined an interview
request.
Technology is available for verifying the ages of Web and
app users. One of the providers is Aristotle International Inc,
which offers a variety of methods, including having a parent
vouch for a child and make a token payment with a credit card to
establish the parent's identity.
Yet even in the wake of the Skout disaster, no site aimed at
minors has hired Aristotle for age checks. "We could do real
parental consent with 14-year-olds, but no one has asked," said
Aristotle Chief Executive John Phillips.
Such checks would cost money and alienate teens who don't
want their parents involved.
Barring a wave of costly litigation or new laws, it is hard
to see the protections getting much tougher, experts said.
Instead, the app and location booms will only add to the market
pressure for more freedom on youth sites and greater challenges
for parents.
"For every Skout that shuts down, there are ten more that
popped up yesterday," said the FBI's Donahue. "The free market
pushes towards permissiveness."