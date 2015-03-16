WASHINGTON, March 16 Thirty percent of adults in
the United States have taken steps to hide their information
from government surveillance programs monitoring phone and
electronic communications, a Pew Research Center survey said on
Monday.
About a quarter, or 22 percent, said they had changed use of
various technology platforms "a great deal" or "somewhat" since
Edward Snowden, a former National Security Agency contractor,
disclosed the surveillance programs in mid-2013, the Pew survey
showed.
"We find that a portion of the population is adjusting some
activity at least in some simple ways like changing their
privacy settings and being a bit more discreet in the things
they say and search for," said Lee Rainie, director of Internet,
science, and technology research at the Pew Research Center.
Eighty-seven percent of Americans have heard at least
something about the monitoring programs, the survey showed.
Among that group, 17 percent said they had changed privacy
settings on social media to shield information from the
government.
Fifteen percent have avoided certain software applications,
and 15 percent have used social media less often.
Fifty-seven percent of those surveyed said it was
unacceptable for the government to monitor the communications of
U.S. citizens.
But about four in five it was acceptable to monitor
communications of suspected terrorists. Sixty percent said it
was OK to monitor the communications of U.S. and foreign
leaders.
Overall, 52 percent of Americans described themselves as
"very concerned" or "somewhat concerned" about the government
monitoring programs. Nearly half said they were "not very
concerned" or "not at all concerned."
Rainey was to release the findings in a presentation at the
South By Southwest Conference in Austin, Texas.
The Pew survey comprised 475 adults and was carried out
between Nov. 26, 2014, and Jan. 3. The sampling error is 5.6
percentage points.
(Reporting by Ian Simpson; Editing by Grant McCool)