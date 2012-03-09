WASHINGTON, March 9 Search engines users
disapprove of personal data being collected for search results
or for targeted advertising, according to a Pew survey released
on Friday that underscored the public's growing concern with web
privacy.
The survey results come after Internet search company Google
said in January it was simplifying its privacy policy and would
pool data on users across its services, including YouTube and
Gmail.
Users cannot opt out of the new policy. It has generated
scrutiny from European and Brazilian regulators.
The Pew Internet & American Life survey showed that 65
percent of users said it was a bad thing if a search engine
collected information about searches and then used it to rank
future search results. They worried it could limit information
users get online and what search results they saw.
An even larger 73 percent said they would not be OK with a
search engine keeping track of searches and personalizing future
search results because it would be an invasion of privacy.
Just 38 percent of Internet users said they were aware of
how they could limit information about them that is collected by
a website.
Google Inc. is by far the most popular
search engine, with 83 percent of search users saying they used
it most often. Yahoo Inc. trailed at 6
percent, the survey found.
The survey was conducted from Jan. 20 to Feb. 19 among 2,253
adults age 18 and over, including 901 cell phone interviews.
The margin of error for the full sample is plus or minus 2
percentage points.