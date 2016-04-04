WASHINGTON, April 4 The Obama administration on Monday is unveiling new labels for broadband and mobile internet service, aimed at helping the nation's web users make price and service comparisons.

The labels from the U.S. Federal Communications Commission are similar to federally required nutrition labels on nearly all U.S. foods and will include disclosures of all fees and add-on charges and service speed and reliability. The new labels are recommended but not legally required, though firms that use them will not face government investigations into transparency rules. (Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)