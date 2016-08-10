(Recasts with context; adds reaction from commissioners,
background)
By David Shepardson
WASHINGTON Aug 10 A federal appeals court said
on Wednesday the U.S. Federal Communications Commission could
not block two states from setting limits on municipal broadband
expansion, a decision seen as a win for private-sector providers
of broadband internet and a setback for FCC Chairman Tom
Wheeler.
Cities in Tennessee and North Carolina had sought to expand
municipal broadband networks beyond current boundaries, but
faced laws forbidding or placing onerous restrictions on the
expansions.
The FCC voted 3-2 in 2015 to issue an order seeking to
pre-empt those state laws, saying a 1996 law required it to
remove barriers to broadband investment and that the
municipalities wanted to expand service into areas with little
or no internet service.
Wheeler criticized the decision that "appears to halt the
promise of jobs, investment and opportunity that community
broadband has provided in Tennessee and North Carolina."
He said since 2015, "over 50 communities have taken steps to
build their own bridges across the digital divide. The efforts
of communities wanting better broadband should not be thwarted
by the political power of those who, by protecting their
monopoly, have failed to deliver acceptable service at an
acceptable price."
Republican FCC Commissioner Ajit Pai said that "rather than
wasting its time on illegal efforts to intrude on the
prerogatives of state governments, the FCC should focus on
implementing a broadband deployment agenda to eliminate
regulatory barriers that discourage those in the private sector
from deploying and upgrading next-generation networks."
USTelecom, the trade group that represents internet service
providers including AT&T and Verizon Communications Inc
, praised the decision as "a victory for the rule of law."
The group said the FCC should "concentrate on eliminating
federal regulatory impediments to innovation and investment -
where there remains to be much that can and should be done."
The city of Chattanooga, Tennessee's municipal electricity
provider since 2009, has offered high-speed broadband internet
service to residential and commercial customers in its
600-square-mile service area. About 63,000 subscribe to the
service. Residents in neighboring communities have asked to use
the service.
Wilson, North Carolina in 2005 constructed the backbone of a
fiber-optic network connecting all city-owned facilities that
was expanded to a municipal broadband network now known as
"Greenlight."
The city offers phone, internet and cable services which it
says are cheaper than its private-sector competitors. The city
also provides free Wi-Fi service to its entire downtown area and
each of the top seven employers in Wilson is a customer.
Individuals in five neighboring counties have also sought to
join.
The FCC has noted that companies in Tennessee, including
Amazon.com Inc and Volkswagen AG, use the
service in Chattanooga.