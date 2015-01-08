WASHINGTON Jan 7 The head of the U.S. FCC on
Wednesday proposed raising the definition of the high-speed
Internet to downloads at 25 megabits per second (Mbps), a more
than a six-fold increase from the current standard.
Federal Communications Commission Chairman Tom Wheeler's
proposal would also require a minimum 3 Mbps upload speed to
qualify as broadband, according to a fact sheet shared with
Reuters.
U.S. telecommunications law gives the FCC the authority to
regulate Internet service providers (ISPs) such as Verizon
Communications Inc, Comcast Corp and AT&T Inc
as the agency oversees the roll-out of broadband services
to all Americans "in a reasonable and timely fashion."
If the proposed changes are taken into account, the current
access to broadband is not meeting that standard, the document
showed, opening the door to potential FCC intervention.
Wheeler on Wednesday also circulated to fellow commissioners
a so-called "notice of inquiry" asking what actions the FCC
could take to accelerate broadband deployment.
The FCC currently defines broadband, or high-speed Internet,
as 4 Mbps download speed and 1 Mbps upload speed, which Wheeler
has decried as too slow for the modern needs of U.S. consumers.
Consumers are increasingly using the Internet to stream
music and videos, make calls or use other services that demand
faster speeds. For instance, Netflix recommends a 5 Mbps
Internet connection speed to stream video in high definition.
