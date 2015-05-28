WASHINGTON May 28 The top U.S. communications
regulator wants to expand a government phone subsidy program to
include helping low-income Americans pay for Internet access,
according to a proposal disclosed on Thursday.
The Federal Communications Commission will vote on June 18
on proposed changes to the $1.7 billion program, called
Lifeline, which is funded through fees paid by landline and
cellphone users.
FCC Chairman Tom Wheeler on Thursday circulated to the rest
of the commission a list of changes to the program, seeking to
increase the minimum standards for phone and Internet service
that low-income users receive through the plan, and seeks
recommendations for how to encourage more providers to
participate.
The FCC's Democratic majority is expected to support the
chairman's plan, which could spark a new round of political
battles over the program because of its history of fraud and
abuse.
The proposal would also seek comments on how the FCC can
make sure that those receiving subsidies are the ones who need
the support the most.
(Reporting by Alina Selyukh; Editing by Alan Crosby)