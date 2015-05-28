(Adds Wheeler quotes, background and history of program)
WASHINGTON May 28 The top U.S. communications
regulator on Thursday revealed a plan to expand a government
phone subsidy program for low-income Americans to begin covering
broadband Internet access.
The Federal Communications Commission is expected to vote on
June 18 to begin the process of revamping the $1.7 billion
program, called Lifeline, which has helped poorer Americans get
access to telecommunications technologies since 1985.
FCC Chairman Tom Wheeler wants to give those receiving the
subsidy a choice of using it for phone services, high-speed
Internet, or both. The program helps about 12 million U.S.
households afford landline and mobile phones, according to
agency estimates.
"As communications technologies and markets evolve, the
Lifeline program also has to evolve to remain relevant," Wheeler
said in a blog post. "Broadband is key to Lifeline's future."
The FCC estimates that some 95 percent of U.S. households
with incomes of $150,000 have access to high-speed Internet,
while less than half of households with incomes lower than
$25,000 have Internet access at home.
The latest changes to Lifeline seek to bridge the digital
divide for poorer Americans as companies routinely require basic
digital literacy skills and Internet access becomes increasingly
important for healthcare, financial planning or education.
The subsidy is currently available to households with an
income at or below 135 percent of the federal poverty line, or
receive federal assistance through other programs such as food
stamps or Medicaid.
It is funded through fees paid by landline and cellphone
users and offers each eligible household $9.25 a month. The new
plan does not propose changes to the funding cap.
Nonetheless, the proposals are likely to spark a new round
of political battles of the Lifeline program, which has faced
criticisms for its history of fraud and abuse, often by
individuals and small telephone companies.
Republicans, who in recent years have referred to Lifeline
as "Obamaphone" program, have fought to shut it down for being
too wasteful.
Wheeler's proposal aims to address some concerns, seeking
comments on how best to ensure that those receiving financial
support are the ones who need it most, for instance by putting
third parties instead of phone companies in charge of deciding
eligibility.
The proposal also seeks comments on how the FCC can
encourage more providers to participate in the program and
suggests increasing minimum standards for phone and Internet
service that low-income users receive through Lifeline.
Wheeler's proposals are a renewed push for reforms of
Lifeline, which has gone through several alterations in recent
years to accommodate the growing use of wireless phones, cut its
spending and crack down on fraud.
