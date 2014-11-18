(Adds Grassley, Warren comments)
WASHINGTON Nov 18 A top U.S. Democratic senator
came out against President Barack Obama's choice for a key U.S.
Treasury Department post on Tuesday, adding to scrutiny over the
nominee's involvement with corporate tax deals called
"inversions."
The White House last week announced Antonio Weiss, a top
official at investment bank Lazard, as Obama's choice to
be the Treasury's under secretary for domestic finance.
An aide to Senator Dick Durbin, the No. 2 Senate Democrat,
said the lawmaker opposes Weiss because of Lazard's work
advising on recent high-profile inversions.
In these deals, a U.S. company typically buys a foreign
rival, then locates the tax domicile of the combined entities
abroad to reduce taxation. Durbin and other Democratic lawmakers
have slammed such moves as an attempt by U.S. companies to avoid
paying their fair share of taxes.
The Obama administration has sought to prevent a flurry of
recent deals from growing, and the Treasury Department announced
tough rules aimed at reducing the tax benefits in September.
Several Senate Democrats have introduced bills that would
further punish companies for inverting, but the proposals appear
unlikely to succeed. Congress is only in session for a short
period this year and Republicans who will control Congress next
year do not support the proposals.
After Burger King said it would move its tax
domicile to Canada as part of a deal to buy coffee-and-donut
chain Tim Hortons, Durbin and four other lawmakers
warned the burger joint's customers might choose to eat
elsewhere in retribution.
Lazard was one of several banks that advised on that deal.
Durbin joins a small group of senators who have raised
concerns about Weiss, the global head of investment banking at
Lazard since 2009. Spokesmen for the White House and the
Treasury Department did not immediately comment on Durbin's
opposition to Weiss.
"This nomination shows the continued hypocrisy of the Obama
administration in this area," Iowa Republican Senator Chuck
Grassley said last week. "Ironically, this nominee might be
especially well-equipped to advise the Obama administration on
inversion policy."
Grassley sits on the committee that will vet the nomination.
Senator Elizabeth Warren, a Massachusetts Democrat, also
opposes Weiss, in part because of the inversion issue, her
office confirmed. Warren's concerns were previously reported by
Bloomberg News and Politico.
