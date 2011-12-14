Dec 14 Warning: This article concerns
annuities, long treated by many consumers as the bottomless
bowl of cold oatmeal at the personal finance breakfast bar.
But it gets better - promise - or at least more
entertaining, because this story begins with an animated cow
and a Mallard duck riding choppers on a desert highway a la
Dennis Hopper and Peter Fonda singing the praises of complex
retirement financial products.
"Can you believe it?" the duck says, in a web-based cartoon
segment entitled "Easy Riders." "My friend Cash Cow has such a
wonderful life since he purchased an immediate annuity! You
would never have guessed that he was an unhappy bull worried
about retirement. I want to retire like the Cash Cow!"
The fowl protagonist, known properly as Earl E. Bird,
resides at the blog of the same name (),
and is not the brainchild of a frustrated animator, but rather
that of an ambitious financial planning professional who hopes
humor and cartoons can get through to consumers where many of
his peers have otherwise failed.
"Annuities are not the most exciting topic," says creator
Robert Hock, president of NestEgg Builders in Bayport, New
York. "So I took a page out of the Met Life concept with Snoopy
and Peanuts, and thought we would tell some stories about
annuities and tax deferral."
Before you say "good grief," consider that Hock insists he
wants Earl E. Bird to be a consumer advocate, filling in
knowledge gaps among folks who don't know how annuities work
and the various types available. Hock acknowledges that he's
not an independent or unbiased resource, since he sells
insurance. "But I've always been very pro-consumer, because
ultimately that's your reputation at stake."
Granted, annuities are a tough financial category to
explain in detail. In basic terms, people purchase annuities to
grow their funds, and then get an expected payout once they
reach maturity point. But investors' eyes often glaze over when
agents try to explain the many kinds, from variable annuity
insurance policies (which typically have high surrender charges
if you get out early) to indexed annuities (which offer
competitive returns, but have come under fire for their high
costs and complex terms).
Because of this complexity, and because investors often
make poor decisions if they don't understand what they are
buying, annuities have a rough rep. There are lawsuits,
allegations of fraud, conflict and more. Consumers, it seems,
are all too willing to trust a sales pitch when they should
talk to a lawyer, says Kevin Lynch, an assistant professor of
insurance at The American College in Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania:
"Annuities are contracts with a life insurance company. Period.
They come in many different types, but they are contracts - and
contracts are technical legal documents."
So maybe what the industry needs is a cartoon spokesperson
and a good marketing campaign?
"I've been in this business quite some time as an insurance
agent, and clients find this project much more approachable,"
Hock says. "It makes it much more easy to learn when it's in a
cartoon format."
But the annuity industry may not be ready for such a
push.
"For someone who knows nothing about annuities, this blog
provides good basic information," Lynch says. "But it is
nowhere near the amount or kind of information a consumer would
need to make a decision on amounts of money usually starting at
$100,000."
Lynch appreciates Hock's effort to get the annuities
message across using a simple style that will appeal to baby
boomers with fond memories of the Looney Tunes crew. But he
thinks the blog puts the stress on the wrong syllable. "People
want safety of principle, return of their investment versus
return on their investment and lifetime income," he says.
"While it's true that the 'Earl E. Bird' might get the worm,
consumers who buy annuities are not in the 'worm' market."
"Financial literacy itself it is not a replacement for
professional investment advice," agrees Bob Stammers, head of
investor education for the CFA Institute, a global nonprofit of
investment professionals from more than 100 countries. But he
says the cartoon approach might not be all bad. "Most
investors are so bombarded with biased information on investing
it is hard for them to find good educational content that they
can trust," he says. And if it's fun and easy to digest in a
world of stimuli bombardment, so much the better.
For his own part, Hock stresses that Earl E. Bird is still
getting his wings. He launched the blog at the end of September
and says there's still much work to do.
"This is phase one, an introductory thing," he says, adding
that annuities even confuse many of his colleagues. "It's a
strange marketplace when you think about it; 50 percent of the
agents have no idea what they're selling, and 90 percent of
clients have no idea what they're buying. And if they do
research, they're usually going to a website that's
company-based, or insurance agent based, and trying to sell
them a product. And that's where the site comes in."
The author is a Reuters contributor. The opinions expressed
are his own.