By Chris Taylor
| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Dec 7 If there's one word to describe
the stock market these days, it's "manic". Up hundreds of
points one day, down hundreds the next, spiking or collapsing
based on whatever the latest rumor is out of Europe. Many
investors are aggravating their existing ulcers, or developing
new ones, trying to keep up with it all. But Toronto's Nitin
Pardal has another strategy: He couldn't care less.
The 26-year-old law-school grad is an unabashed follower of
the Dividend Champions, a list of more than 100 stocks that
have hiked their dividends for at least 25 years in a row. The
stock market goes up, you get paid; market goes down, you get
paid. Even better, if those dividends are consistently being
boosted, you're virtually guaranteeing yourself a raise every
year.
"It takes the fear out of the market," says Pardal, who
holds dividend-paying stalwarts like Johnson & Johnson
and Abbott Labs in his portfolio. "When you buy a
Dividend Champion, and you reinvest those payouts, it's the
equivalent of compound interest in your bank account. You'll be
far better off over the long-term, than if you tried to figure
out the stock market every day."
Compiled by the DRiP Investing Resource Center
(), the list of Dividend Champions
includes such household names such as Clorox , Colgate
Palmolive , Target , Lowe's and Walgreen
Co . In the same vein, the so-called Dividend Contenders
have raised their dividends for between 10 and 24 years:
Prominent names include General Dynamics , Imperial Oil , IBM and Nike .
Dividends are particularly attractive in an era of
rock-bottom interest rates: For the first time since the 1950s,
the average yield of stocks in the Dow Jones Industrial Average
exceeds that of 10-year Treasury notes. Sure, they may not be
the sexiest of investing approaches, having long been
associated with seniors in need of an income stream. But the
proof of the tortoise-like strategy is in the numbers.
"An investment in the Champions group would have
outperformed the S&P 500 by 5.1 percent over the last five
years, and 5.9 percent over the last 10 years," says Joe
Tatusko, chief investment officer of Connecticut-based
money-managers Westport Resources.
Indeed, you can't deny the effect of dividends on portfolio
appreciation. Looking at equities dating back to 1871, returns
have amounted to 8.77 percent a year, according to research
from Cambria Investment Management. But take out dividends and
their reinvestment, and that number sinks to barely 4 percent.
That means over half of total market returns are thanks to the
humble dividend.
"We're a quant shop at heart, but we're open to whatever
works, and dividends work," says Mebane Faber, portfolio
manager at Cambria and author of "The Ivy Portfolio."
"Companies that are raising or initiating dividends just do
better than companies that are cutting or eliminating them."
One easy way for dividend fans to invest in the strategy:
The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF . It tracks the 50
highest-yielding stocks within the S&P 1500 Composite Index
which have raised dividends for at least 25 years, and comes
with a rock-bottom expense ratio of 0.35 percent. Year-to-date
the ETF has returned 3.19 percent, beating the S&P 500 by
almost three percentage points.
A couple of caveats, for those speculating in individual
names: Having increased dividends for at least 25 years in a
row doesn't necessarily make for a robust yield. Oil-and-gas
driller Helmerich & Payne qualifies for the Champions
list, for instance, but only offers a paltry yield of 0.49
percent. And a history of dividend hikes, while encouraging, is
no absolute guarantee for the future; in brutal economic times,
companies sometimes slice or eliminate dividends in order to
shore up needed cash.
Bank of America was deleted from the Champions list
when it cut its dividend after 30 years of increases, as was
drug giant Pfizer , dropped after 41 years of hikes.
Also be aware that the most generous dividends can be a
signal of turmoil, with embattled companies offering sky-high
yields in order to keep investors on board. "When it comes to
dividend yields, the top quartile of companies actually does
worse than the next 25 percent," says Faber. "Extremely high
dividends tend to be riskier and unsustainable."
As a result, winnow your potential Champions investments
using a more holistic view of corporate financial health, says
Faber. You don't want firms that are borrowing too much cash to
cover the dividend payout, for instance. You also want to see a
company that pairs a steadily-increasing dividend with other
shareholder-friendly pursuits like stock buybacks that are
reducing the total number of shares outstanding.
If you're concerned about diversification, stick to a fund
like five-star-rated Vanguard Dividend Growth , which
held a broad basket of 47 stocks at the time of its last report
to shareholders.
As for Nitin Pardal, he's a little befuddled why investing
in the Dividend Champions has traditionally been the province
of the Florida shuffleboard set. "Dividends are a great
investing opportunity regardless of your age, but the benefits
are actually greatest if you're younger," says Pardal, who
first caught on to dividends after reading "The Lazy Investor"
by author Derek Foster. "It's when you still have decades
ahead, that dividend investing works to your best advantage."
---
The author is a Reuters contributor. The opinions expressed
are his own.