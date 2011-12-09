Dec 9 The ongoing turmoil in world markets has
made for a herky-jerky ride this year. What did you learn?
While most professional money managers expect
stomach-churning volatility to continue, there's no reason why
you can't still position your portfolio for safety, income or
growth. Here are some mistakes to avoid:
1. Staying Out of the Market.
Sure, the market this year was crazier than selling
snowballs to Inuits. But by staying out - and pretending you
knew when to come back in - you missed plenty of profit
opportunities. The Select Sector Utilities SPDR ETF ,
for example, offers a nearly 4 percent yield and has returned
about 16 percent year to date through December 7.
The FTSE NAREIT Residential Index ETF , which
samples real estate securities throughout the U.S., is up about
9 percent year to date with a 3 percent yield. The greater
lesson is not that these funds did well - I'm not predicting
they will do well in 2012 - but that diversification offers
returns in a number of places. The "all in or all out" approach
will deprive you of profits and you just can't know where they
will come from.
2. Ignoring Inflation.
While the current U.S. Consumer Price Index is running at
slightly more than a 3 percent annual rate of increase,
inflation has never really gone away. Just look at your medical
expenses. Annual premiums for employer-provided health care
plans rose 9 percent this year, according to the Kaiser Family
Foundation. That's three times the rate of general consumer
inflation and more than four times the rate of wage increases.
With inflation, everything is relative. If your essential
expenses are outpacing your wage growth, you're falling
behind.
While there's little you can do to get a raise in a sour
economy, you can protect your portfolio with Treasury
Inflation-Protected Securities or I bonds, both of which pay a
premium based on the government's cost-of-living index
increase.
3. Not Having an Investment Policy Statement.
If you are constantly watching the headlines and business
TV shows, you're not paying attention to your real bottom line.
An investment policy statement puts in writing your goals, risk
tolerance and portfolio allocation. Do you want to retire at
60? Are you saving for college? Are you living on a fixed
income? Each kind of objective requires a different allocation.
And I'm not just talking about just stocks and bonds. There's a
whole range of alternative investments from public real estate
investment trusts to commodity funds that can enhance your
returns. So if you haven't crafted a personalized investment
policy statement, now's the time to do it. Here's some
guidance:
4. Trying to Time the Market.
Did you get out of gold when it turned south earlier this
year? How about European stocks and bonds? It's much more
sensible to determine how much of your portfolio should be in
different asset classes based on your age, vocation and risk
tolerance (see investment policy statement above). If you need
to preserve capital, maybe you need to build a portfolio of
individual bonds and hold them to maturity. Searching for
income? Create a portfolio of dividend-paying stocks and buy on
a monthly basis while reinvesting your dividend payments in new
shares.
Will next year bring more bad news from Washington and
Europe? What about China and the developing world?
You can count on market hiccups. Volatility is now the rule
rather than the exception. Yet any strategy that's predicated
on actively dodging bullets is doomed to fail because you're
competing with light-speed robo-traders. It's more important to
have a working knowledge of market and credit risk to
understand how much money you can lose.
Make your mission to hedge risk in the coming year. How do
you offset bond market risk? Do you have a way of protecting
your stock positions? Are you overconcentrated in U.S. or
European stocks? Now's the time to face the truth and make
adjustments.
---
The author is a Reuters columnist. The opinions expressed
are his own.