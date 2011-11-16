By Matt Stroud
| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Nov 16 If you judge the value of the
financial advice you get by the amount you pay for it, then
free investment message boards have to be risky. Yet websites
from the venerable fool.com to a myriad of startups with
names like tradeking.com, didyouinvest.com and
firsttrade.com abound for people to convene online
around virtual water coolers and share stock tips, buying and
selling strategies and market commentaries.
Two recent studies argue that this either leads to risky
behavior, or is a path to success. But both agree that
financial information is difficult to glean from social
networks and that day traders need to be careful where they get
their financial tips.
"There is good information and there is junk information,"
says Yaniv Altshuler, who has been studying the social network
trading site eToro.com for much of the last year. "The
key is figuring out how to predict what kinds of networks allow
the junk information to be filtered out."
Research from Houston's Rice University finds that financial
decisions made via online social networks can lead to
particularly foolhardy behavior. Released in September, the
study "Does Online Community Participation Foster Risky
Financial Behavior?" (see link.reuters.com/wuv94s) observes the financial decisions of eBay (EBAY.O) and
prosper.com users and concludes: "Online community
participation leads to greater risk seeking financial
decisions. Participants of online communities lent their own
money to riskier borrowers to a greater extent, when compared
to community non-participants."
But Altshuler, a post-doctoral associate at MIT's Human
Dynamics Group, says he has found that risky online behavior
isn't necessarily bad for a trader's bottom line.
eToro has a Twitter-like feature that lets users follow peer
trading, copy decisions if the impulse strikes and communicate
with peers about why they've invested as they have. Public on
each user's profile are recent trades captured in real time and
success rates.
Altshuler agrees with the conclusion in the Rice study that
the problem with open social networks is the inconsistent
quality of distributed information and the inability to see the
financial successes and failures of other users. His data
shows, however, that when users have access to social networks
that provide success rates and other actionable information,
they can make twice as much as when they merely discuss trades
on open social networks.
Santosh Tiwari, 36, an eToro user and software consultant
based in the U.K., backs this up: It's true that "new traders
are more susceptible to 'noise' in market, which is an integral
part of social networks," he writes in an email to Reuters.
"But that noise can be -- weeded out when you bring in
performance stats of the people who are participating in
networks."
Tiwari didn't start trading until the crash of 2008. The
market was volatile and he was able to reap some moderate
successes. He and his wife began trading together. In their
first two months of investing, they experienced 1,600 percent
growth in actual returns, which lead them to experiment with
social networks and more traditional trading avenues.
They now operate their eToro account as an "alternate
profession," he says. They've had ups and downs, but after more
than three years they've experienced an average of 100 percent
growth in actual returns yearly. He still considers himself a
"new trader" and sticks with eToro because it's easy to use and
gives him concrete statistics on which to base his decisions.
"There are patterns [on eToro] which you can see in the
trading activity," he writes. "It does give you a good insight
on how the market may be reacting to a situation."
Still, who's to say those stats and trending activities
aren't manipulated in some way? Dr. John R. Birge, a professor
of operations management at the University of Chicago's Booth
School of Business, responds by referencing a 1993 Peter
Steiner New Yorker cartoon in which two dogs sit at a computer
and the caption reads, "On the Internet, nobody knows you're a
dog."
Stats or no, Robert Korajczyk, a professor of finance at
Northwestern's Kellogg School of Management, says any site that
encourages individuals to trade frequently is likely bad for
their bottom line.
"The evidence is conclusive that retail investors that trade
a lot don't make much money," Korajczyk says. "If social
networking environments get to you to trade a lot, you're
making a mistake."
He continues: "People who don't [trade] for a living tend to
lose money. So I would encourage people to buy a
well-diversified mutual fund and forget the day trading."
The Rice study's author, Dr. Utpal M. Dholakia, a professor
of management at Rice University, says social networks can lull
users into a sense of comfort that may not be optimal for
making important financial decisions. Online communities can be
used to educate users but often that education isn't backed up
by anything but a consensus from a relatively small number of
people, he says. Resulting behavior usually goes one of two
ways: People become more risk averse or they make riskier
decisions.
Dholakia's study finds that often people are more inclined
toward the latter.
"People often forget that what they do online is not
necessarily what goes on in the real world," Dholakia says.
---
The author is a Reuters contributor. The opinions expressed
are his own.
(Editing by Lauren Young and Beth Gladstone)