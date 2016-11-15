(Corrects Peters' business affiliation to Prudential Fixed Income instead of Prudential Investment Management, paragraph 1)

By Michael Connor

NEW YORK Nov 15 Bets that President-elect Donald Trump will spend heavily on U.S. roads, transport and water systems are no sure thing and are artificially inflating prices in global markets, according to Prudential Fixed Income's Greg Peters.

A senior investment manager, Peters is credited with giving an early warning on the global financial crisis nearly a decade ago. He told the Global Markets Forum on Tuesday that Republicans taking full control of the U.S. Congress and the White House were far from unified about a bump up in infrastructure spending as part of an economic stimulus program.

Following are excerpts from the full conversation: Q. Will we see big-dollar infrastructure spending pushed through early in the Trump presidency? A. The markets are acting like the infrastructure spend is a given, and that it will be effective in delivering growth and getting U.S. GDP above potential. I think it's too early to be so confident and declarative. The market reaction around the election has been powerful. While I agree with the direction of many of the market moves, I also believe that the swiftness and powerful nature of it is too much at this point. Q. How will a stimulus program some say may be as much as $1 trillion affect bonds? A. All else equal, more stimulative policies should boost growth and stabilize inflation. However, rates moving up too much acts as a regulator that slows growth and cuts inflation. So it is a delicate balance. Europe will be much more volatile politically going forward, which perversely should keep the ECB (European Central Bank) very much in play. As such, I believe it is too early for the ECB to taper. Q. As a candidate, President-elect Trump was very critical of Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen. Can they do business after January 20? A. The rhetoric of trying to get elected (tends to) be very different once you become President. I am not convinced that it is in the new administration's best interest to have a more hawkish central bank when you're trying to push up growth.

