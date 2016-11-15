(Corrects Peters' business affiliation to Prudential Fixed
By Michael Connor
NEW YORK Nov 15 Bets that President-elect
Donald Trump will spend heavily on U.S. roads, transport and
water systems are no sure thing and are artificially inflating
prices in global markets, according to Prudential Fixed Income's
Greg Peters.
A senior investment manager, Peters is credited with giving
an early warning on the global financial crisis nearly a decade
ago. He told the Global Markets Forum on Tuesday that
Republicans taking full control of the U.S. Congress and the
White House were far from unified about a bump up in
infrastructure spending as part of an economic stimulus program.
Following are excerpts from the full conversation:
Q. Will we see big-dollar infrastructure spending pushed through
early in the Trump presidency?
A. The markets are acting like the infrastructure spend is a
given, and that it will be effective in delivering growth and
getting U.S. GDP above potential. I think it's too early to be
so confident and declarative. The market reaction around the
election has been powerful. While I agree with the direction of
many of the market moves, I also believe that the swiftness and
powerful nature of it is too much at this point.
Q. How will a stimulus program some say may be as much as $1
trillion affect bonds?
A. All else equal, more stimulative policies should boost growth
and stabilize inflation. However, rates moving up too much acts
as a regulator that slows growth and cuts inflation. So it is a
delicate balance. Europe will be much more volatile politically
going forward, which perversely should keep the ECB (European
Central Bank) very much in play. As such, I believe it is too
early for the ECB to taper.
Q. As a candidate, President-elect Trump was very critical of
Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen. Can they do business after
January 20?
A. The rhetoric of trying to get elected (tends to) be very
different once you become President. I am not convinced that it
is in the new administration's best interest to have a more
hawkish central bank when you're trying to push up growth.
