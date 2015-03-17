(Adds details on SelectUSA to third paragraph)
By Julia Edwards
WASHINGTON, March 17 President Barack Obama will
promote U.S. business investment programs to executives from
Google Inc, BMW AG and other international
companies on March 23 at an administration-led summit to boost
job creation in the United States.
The Obama administration has been convening foreign
delegates, investors and executives at its annual SelectUSA
Investment Summit since 2013.
SelectUSA, created in 2011, is a federal effort to promote
the United States as a business location.
This year's summit is designed to connect investors with
local, state and regional economic development organizations,
the White House said in a statement.
More than 2,600 people from nearly 80 countries are expected
to attend, including Eric Schmidt, executive chairman of Google,
and David Rubenstein, co-chief executive of the Carlyle Group
LP, the White House said.
(Reporting By Julia Edwards; Editing by Steve Orlofsky and Alan
Crosby)