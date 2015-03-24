UPDATE 2-Comcast, Charter announce wireless partnership
May 8 Comcast Corp and Charter Communications Inc on Monday announced a wireless partnership, as the cable providers seek to add more services in a bid to reduce customer churn.
WASHINGTON, March 24 Dalian Wanda Group, China's biggest commercial real estate conglomerate, is negotiating several acquisitions within the U.S. entertainment sector, Chairman Wang Jianlin said on Tuesday in a videotaped address to the SelectUSA summit.
"I believe it is the right choice to invest in the United States," he said, according to subtitles accompanying his address. (Reporting by Krista Hughes and Jason Lange; Editing by Bill Trott)
May 8 Comcast Corp and Charter Communications Inc on Monday announced a wireless partnership, as the cable providers seek to add more services in a bid to reduce customer churn.
May 8 Newell Brands Inc reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit on Monday, helped by strong demand for Rubbermaid food containers, Sharpie pens and baby products.