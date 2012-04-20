WASHINGTON, April 20 The U.S. government has resolved a three-year debate over what terms it should seek in Bilateral Investment Treaties (BIT) with countries such as China and India, the U.S. Trade Representative's office said on Friday.

The Emergency Committee for American Trade, a U.S. business group, immediately welcomed the announcement but said it was worried that environment and labor provisions of the so-called "Model BIT" that will be used as template in future negotiations "could be counterproductive."

