WASHINGTON, April 20 The U.S. government has
resolved a three-year debate over what terms it should seek in
Bilateral Investment Treaties (BIT) with countries such as China
and India, the U.S. Trade Representative's office said on
Friday.
The Emergency Committee for American Trade, a U.S. business
group, immediately welcomed the announcement but said it was
worried that environment and labor provisions of the so-called
"Model BIT" that will be used as template in future negotiations
"could be counterproductive."
(Reporting By Doug Palmer; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)