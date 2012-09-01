Sept 1 A Soviet-era military training jet
crashed and burst into flames during an air show in Iowa on
Saturday, killing the pilot in an accident that occurred near a
busy interstate highway, authorities said.
Corporal Jacob Pries of the Davenport Police Department said
the accident involving the L-39 jet, developed in the former
Czechoslovakia in the late 1960s, occurred about 1:30 p.m.
during the annual Quad-City Air Show.
The jet was flying in formation shortly before it crashed
alongside the I-80 highway. It plowed into a field near the
Eastern Iowa Industrial Center in northern Davenport, Fries
said.
There were no injuries or reports of any damage on the
ground, Fries added.
He said the cause of the crash was under investigation and
the pilot's name was being withheld pending notification of his
family.
(Reporting By Tom Brown; Editing by Peter Cooney)