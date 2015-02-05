(Updates with number of train cars on fire)
Feb 4 Eleven railway cars carrying ethanol fuel
derailed on Wednesday in a remote location north of Dubuque,
Iowa, and three of them caught on fire, Canadian Pacific (CP)
railway said.
There were no injuries in the accident involving an
eastbound 81-car freight train, said Jeremy Berry, spokesman for
the railway.
A total of 12 railway cars derailed, and 11 of those were
carrying ethanol, Canadian Pacific said in a satement.
The railway did not confirm reports in the Dubuque Telegraph
Herald that three cars had fallen into the Mississippi River.
The waterway is frozen or near-frozen and there is no river
traffic in the area, an Army Corps of Engineers official said.
The incident is likely to add to a debate about transporting
flammable goods by train after a series of fiery accidents
involving crude oil cargoes in recent years.
The U.S. Department of Transportation has proposed new
safety features for new tank cars transporting fuel and called
for the phasing out of older cars considered unsafe.
The U.S. ethanol industry has pushed back on the new rules,
saying regulators should distinguish between corn-based biofuel
and crude oil.
Ethanol is less volatile than crude oil, is biodegradable
and has a 99.997 percent rail safety record, according to the
national Renewable Fuels Association.
Iowa Renewable Fuels Association Executive Director Monte
Shaw was not immediately available to comment on Wednesday's
accident.
Last year, he told Reuters his group supports additional
regulations to strengthen railcar safety, especially measures
that would help prevent accidents, but that new rules should
take into account the differences between ethanol and crude oil.
"CP's emergency protocols were immediately enacted and all
safety precautions and measures are being taken as our crews
respond to the incident," the railway said in the statement.
Berry said hazardous materials teams from the railway would
coordinate with officials in investigating the incident.
The area around the accident was evacuated as a precaution,
but there were no homes close by, the Telegraph Herald said,
citing fire and emergency personnel.
(Reporting by Fiona Ortiz in Chicago and Josephine Mason in New
York City; Editing by Peter Cooney and Sandra Maler)