Aug 26 The Los Angeles schools superintendent
has suspended a contract with Apple Inc to provide an
iPad to each of its students as the $1 billion initiative faces
problems and growing scrutiny, the Los Angeles Times newspaper
reported.
Monday's suspension is the latest setback for the Los
Angeles Unified School District's proposed technology rollout,
the largest of its kind for any U.S. public education system.
Under a contract approved a little more than a year ago,
Apple's tablet computer was to be coupled with a digital
curriculum from Pearson. The program was to expand greatly over
the next year.
"Moving forward, we will no longer utilize our current
contract with Apple Inc," Superintendent John Deasy told the
district's Board of Education on Monday in a memo posted on the
newspaper's website.
"Not only will this decision enable us to take advantage of
an ever-changing marketplace and technology advances, it will
also give us time to take into account concerns raised
surrounding the," Deasy wrote.
Deasy has described the rollout as a civil rights initiative
designed to give students, mostly from low-income families,
access to a 21st-century tool common in middle-class households.
The landmark project ran into problems at the start of the
2013-2014 school year when about 300 high school students among
an initial 25,000 pupils to get an iPad bypassed its security
protocols to access social networking and other websites blocked
to them.
Last week, a draft report of the district's technology
committee, obtained by the newspaper, was critical of the
bidding process.
The district and Apple did not immediately answer requests
for comment.
