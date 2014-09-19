By Alex Dobuzinskis
| LOS ANGELES, Sept 19
LOS ANGELES, Sept 19 An ambitious $1.3 billion
program to provide an iPad or other device to every Los Angeles
public school student has been slowed by technical challenges,
with curriculum that was supposed to be built into the
technology often incomplete, an independent report has found.
The report marked a potential setback for a program that
Superintendent John Deasy last year heralded as a civil rights
initiative to help his district's largely disadvantaged
students, but which has since emerged as a political
controversy.
The Los Angeles Unified School District launched the
country's largest technology rollout of its kind in 2013 by
vowing to equip each of its roughly 650,000 students with an
iPad by the end of this year.
But the rollout encountered problems, including students
bypassing security measures to access prohibited content.
Critics also complained about the process used to select Apple
to provide iPads and Pearson to provide its built-in curriculum.
In the latest setback, the American Institutes for Research,
hired by the school district to evaluate the iPad rollout, found
a number of problems with the program in a report released on
Wednesday.
"At nearly all schools, staff stated that the Pearson
curriculum that was promised during initial ... trainings was
not available during the school year," the report said.
In only one classroom out of 245 was a teacher observed by
researchers to use the Pearson curriculum application on the
iPad, the report found.
The district last month suspended its contract with Apple,
as Deasy announced other companies would be invited to
potentially step in to provide devices.
Officials had no current timeline for when the rollout would
be completed. Spokeswoman Shannon Haber said the district has
spent $61 million on 109,000 iPads and related equipment.
School board member Steven Zimmer told Reuters the report
highlighted concerns about the business deal the district
reached with Apple and Pearson.
"I'd be very hard pressed to find a contract that I voted
for that I've been more disappointed with," he said.
Pearson said in a statement that its curriculum was
developed in collaboration with experts, educators and students
in an ongoing process "to ensure the curriculum is continuously
updated and improved with feedback from classrooms across the
country."
Apple representatives did not respond to emails seeking
comment. Deasy, who was criticized for appearing in a video for
Apple in 2011, denied this month that he and other officials had
exhibited favoritism toward Apple or Pearson.
