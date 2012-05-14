May 14 Professional body piercer Dave Hurban is a man attached to his iPod. Literally.

Hurban, 21, who works in a tattoo parlor in Newfield, New Jersey, implanted four metal studs in the skin of his wrist and secured his iPod to them magnetically.

"I just invented the strapless watch," he said on Monday of his Apple Inc device, set to display a clock.

Hurban cheerfully recounted how he mapped out the four corners of the iPod on his arm and then inserted four titanium studs into his skin. Once the incisions healed, he popped on his iPod, which is held in place magnetically.

"It's way simpler than you think it is," said Hurban, who posted his "How To" video on YouTube, where it has been viewed nearly 900,000 times in two weeks.

Hurban, whose other body piercings include two on his lip and one on each ear, said the unusual application was a big hit at a tattoo convention in Baltimore last weekend.

"I must have talked to like 400 people individually,' he said. "Every person I showed, they were like so amazed."