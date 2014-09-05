WASHINGTON, Sept 5 A chartered aircraft carrying
about 100 U.S. citizens from Afghanistan to Dubai has taken off
from Bandar Abbas, Iran, where it was diverted because of issues
with its flight plan, a U.S. official said on Friday.
"It ... has taken off," the official said of the Fly Dubai
aircraft. The plane had left Bagram airbase in Afghanistan
several hours late, but failed to update its flight plan, the
official said.
As a result, Iranian officials first asked it to turn around
and then to land when told it did not have enough fuel to return
to Afghanistan, the official said.
Fly Dubai confirmed in a statement that its charter "is now
enroute to Dubai."
(Reporting by Arshad Mohammed; Editing by Peter Cooney)