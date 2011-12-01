U.S. Vice President Joe Biden (R) speaks with U.S. soldiers before they begin their journey home at Camp Victory in Baghdad, Iraq December 1, 2011. REUTERS/Khalid Mohammed/Pool

ARBIL, Iraq U.S. Vice President Joe Biden said on Thursday he had seen no indication the attack on the British embassy this week in Tehran was orchestrated by Iranian authorities, but it was another example of why the country was a "pariah".

Biden, wrapping up a three-day visit to mark the end of the U.S. troop presence in Iraq, also played down the risk of Iran exploiting the departure of U.S. troops by year-end.

"I don't have any indication how and or if it was orchestrated," Biden told Reuters in an interview. "But what I do know is that it is another example to the world and the region that these guys are basically a pariah internationally."

He also said the threat of instability in Syria spilling across its border was not grounds for President Bashar al-Assad to stay in power.

