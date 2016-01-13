WASHINGTON Jan 13 U.S. Secretary of State John
Kerry spoke with his Iranian counterpart at least five times
over a period of 10 hours on Tuesday as they worked to arrange
the quick release of U.S. Navy personnel from Iranian custody, a
senior State Department official said on Wednesday.
Kerry told Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif it
would be good for both sides if they could agree on the quick
and safe release of the 10 Navy sailors and their two boats that
drifted into Iranian waters, the official said on condition of
anonymity.
"If we are able to do this in the right way, we can make
this into what will be a good story for both of us," the
official said Kerry told Zarif.
(Reporting by David Alexander and Doina Chia)