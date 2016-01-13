* IRGC says U.S. incursion due to faulty navigation system
* U.S. says circumstances still not clear
* U.S. says sailors released unharmed
* Kerry says release testament to diplomacy
* Iran says United States apologised, Biden disagrees
(Adds Iranian TV showing commander apologising)
By Bozorgmehr Sharafedin and Phil Stewart
DUBAI/WASHINGTON, Jan 13 Iran freed ten U.S.
sailors on Wednesday a day after detaining them aboard two U.S.
Navy patrol boats in the Gulf, bringing a swift end to an
incident that had rattled nerves shortly before the expected
implementation of a landmark nuclear accord.
Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said it had
released the sailors after determining they had entered Iranian
territorial waters by mistake. IRGC Rear Admiral Ali Fadavi said
earlier the boats had strayed due to a broken navigation system.
The quick resolution contrasted with previous cases in which
British servicemen were held by Iran for considerably longer, in
once case almost two weeks.
Iran expects the U.N. nuclear watchdog to confirm on Friday
it has curtailed its nuclear programme, paving the way for the
unfreezing of billions of dollars of Iranian assets and an end
to bans that have crippled oil exports.
"Our technical investigations showed the two U.S. Navy boats
entered Iranian territorial waters inadvertently," the IRGC said
in a statement carried by state television. "They were released
in international waters after they apologised," it added.
Iranian state television later released footage of one of
the detained men, identified as a U.S. navy commander,
apologising for the incident.
"It was a mistake, that was our fault, and we apologise for
our mistake," the sailor said on IRIB state TV.
U.S. Vice President Joe Biden rejected reports Washington
had offered Iran an apology over the incident.
"No, there was no apology, nothing to apologise for ... and
there's no looking for any apology," Biden said on CBS's 'This
Morning' programme.
COOPERATION
A carefully worded statement did not explain how the sailors
and their two riverine command boats ended up being detained by
Iran, saying only that "the Navy will investigate the
circumstances that led to the sailors' presence in Iran".
The sailors were later taken ashore by U.S. Navy aircraft,
while other sailors took charge of the boats and headed towards
Bahrain, their original destination.
The Pentagon said there were no indications the sailors were
harmed while in Iranian custody.
U.S. Defense Secretary Ash Carter said he was pleased the
sailors had been freed and appreciated "the timely way in which
this situation was resolved".
He added: "I want to personally thank Secretary of State
John Kerry for his diplomatic engagement with Iran to secure our
sailors' swift return."
Kerry thanked Iran for its cooperation in the release of the
sailors.
"I think we can all imagine how a similar situation might
have played out three or four years ago, and the fact that today
this kind of issue can be resolved peacefully and efficiently is
a testament to the critical role diplomacy plays in keeping our
country safe, secure, and strong," Kerry said.
Kerry spoke to Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif
several times as the United States sought to win the release of
the sailors, a U.S. official said.
Zarif said on twitter that he was "happy to see dialogue and
respect, not threats and impetuousness, swiftly resolved the
sailors episode".
Four photographs published by Shargh Daily, a Tehran
newspaper, and posted on Twitter, purportedly show the moments
after one of the U.S. boats was stopped by the IRGC.
Iranian state television released footage of the arrest,
showing the sailors as they knelt down with hands behind their
heads and their two vessels being surrounded by several IRGC
fast boats.
The video showed weapons and ammunition confiscated from the
sailors, who were seen eating food provided by the Iranians.
There were also images of American passports being inspected.
The incident raised tensions between Iran and the United
States, which, along with other world powers, reached a deal
last year under which Iran will curb its nuclear activities in
exchange for the lifting of economic sanctions.
Some conservatives in both countries, enemies since Iran's
1979 Islamic revolution, have criticised the deal that is due to
be implemented in the coming days.
NUCLEAR DEAL
Iran's armed forces chief, Major General Hassan Firouzabadi,
said the incident should demonstrate Iranian strength to
"troublemakers" in the U.S. Congress, which has sought to put
pressure on Iran after the nuclear deal.
And at a presidential campaign rally in the United States,
Republican front runner Donald Trump, who accuses President
Barack Obama of being weak on foreign policy, described the
detention of the sailors as "an indication of where the hell
we're going".
A senior U.S. defence official said the circumstances
surrounding the incident were still not entirely clear.
"We haven't been able to fully debrief the sailors," the
official said, adding the U.S. military hoped to do so within
hours. The sailors were headed to a U.S. military facility in
Qatar.
"They're going through what always happens in these cases,
they'll get a medical evaluation, and there will be a
debriefing."
Attributing the boats' incursion into Iranian waters to a
navigation error marked a de-escalation in rhetoric. Earlier,
the Guards had said the boats were "snooping" in Iranian
territory and Zarif had demanded an apology from Washington.
The IRGC, the Islamic Republic's praetorian guard, is highly
suspicious of U.S. military activity near Iran's borders and
many senior officers suspect Washington of pursuing regime
change in Tehran.
The Guards operate land and naval units separate to the
regular armed forces and stage frequent war games in the Gulf,
which separates Iran from its regional rival Saudi Arabia and a
U.S. naval base in Bahrain.
Last month, the U.S. Navy said an IRGC vessel fired unguided
rockets near the aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman in the
Strait of Hormuz, a critical shipping route for crude oil that
connects the Gulf to the Indian Ocean. Iran denied the vessel
had done so.
In April 2015, the Guards seized a container ship belonging
to Maersk, one of the world's major shipping lines, in the Gulf
because of a legal dispute between the company and Iran. The
ship and its 24 crew members were released after 10 days.
The Guards have also seized British servicemen on two
occasions, in 2004 and 2007, and a civilian British yacht crew
in 2009. On each occasion the sailors were released unharmed.
Iran said the British sailors were released when their
government apologised to Iran, but London denied that it had
offered any apology.
(Reporting by Bozorgmehr Sharafedin, Susan Heavey, Phil Stewart
and Jonathan Landay; Writing by Sam Wilkin; Editing by Sami
Aboudi, Peter Graff, Giles Elgood, Peter Millership and Philippa
Fletcher)