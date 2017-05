WASHINGTON There are no indications that the 10 U.S. sailors who were released by Iran on Wednesday after a brief detention were harmed while in Iranian custody, the Pentagon said.

The carefully worded statement did not say how the sailors and their two riverine boats ended up being detained by Iran, saying only that "the Navy will investigate the circumstances that led to the sailors' presence in Iran".

(Reporting by Phil Stewart; Editing by Alison Williams)