WASHINGTON Feb 6 The United States said on Wednesday it has sanctioned state sponsored broadcasters in Iran for alleged censorship.

The U.S. Treasury Department said it named the Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting and its director Ezzatollah Zarghami as subject to sanctions. U.S. law permits the agency to sanction anybody in Iran it believes restricts the flow of information to the Iranian public.

Washington is tightening sanctions on Iran's access to its oil revenues in an effort to slow its nuclear program, which the West believes is aiming to develop weapons. Iran says the program is solely for civilian purposes. (Reporting by Timothy Gardner; Editing by Vicki Allen)