* Oil sanctions go into effect mid-year
* Senate has not set date to consider new Iran sanctions
WASHINGTON, March 19 A key U.S. senator is close
to unveiling legislation that would further isolate Iran by
penalizing foreign companies that do any kind of business with
an Iranian energy company, including providing services such as
insurance and engineering, a congressional aide said on Monday.
In an attempt to prevent major Iranian energy firms, such as
Pars Oil and Gas, from profiting from international commerce,
Republican Senator Mark Kirk is drafting a measure that would
block any company from U.S. financial markets if it continued to
deal with Tehran's energy sector, the aide said.
Kirk, one of the architects behind the latest round of U.S.
sanctions that President Barack Obama signed into law in
December, and other U.S. lawmakers have been trying to force the
administration to get tougher with Iran because of its nuclear
program.
The latest measure being crafted by Kirk would state that
the Iranian energy sector should be regarded as a "zone of
proliferation concern with which no legitimate international
business should be conducted," according to the congressional
aide.
That would then subject a slew of non-U.S. companies to
penalties if they were involved in the extraction, production or
financing of Iran's refined petroleum products, natural gas or
petrochemical products. Any company that provided technology or
services, such as transportation and consulting, to an Iranian
energy company also would be targeted by the United States, the
aide said.
The legislation being crafted would grant exemptions for
certain oil purchases so as not to disrupt volatile energy
markets that have been surging on fears that the West will
disrupt Iran's oil exports.
Lawmakers already have introduced legislation that would
target Iran's tanker and shipping companies as well as requiring
the world's biggest electronic payment network to squeeze all
Iranian banks out of its system.
It was not clear when the full Senate will consider the new
Iranian sanctions.
The sanctions that were enacted in December target the
Central Bank of Iran, the country's main clearinghouse for oil
revenues. If Iran's major trading partners such as India, Japan
and China fail to reduce their Iranian oil imports by mid-year,
their institutions could be barred from the U.S. financial
system.
(Reporting By Rachelle Younglai; Editing by Bill Trott)