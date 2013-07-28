By Timothy Gardner
WASHINGTON, July 28 Lawmakers in the U.S. House
of Representatives are due to vote on a tough Iran sanctions
bill this week that seeks to squeeze the Islamic Republic's oil
exports to a trickle.
The Republican-led House is due to vote on Wednesday on the
bill that seeks to cut Iran's oil exports by another 1 million
barrels per day within one year, congressional aides said.
The bill, expected to pass easily in the House, would not
become law immediately as no companion legislation has yet
passed in the Senate. The Senate Banking Committee could
consider its version of a bill in September and then the
legislation would move to the full chamber for a vote.
If the House acts this week it would highlight a divide
between lawmakers in Congress and the some in President Barack
Obama's administration.
Many lawmakers are anxious to appear tough in trying to slow
Iran's disputed nuclear program, but Obama's administration
acted last week to partially ease sanctions on Iran, which last
month elected president a relative moderate, the cleric Hassan
Rouhani.
The U.S. Treasury Department last Thursday expanded the list
of medical devices that can be exported to Iran without special
permission, as the administration sought to show support for
humanitarian needs in the country, which has been hit hard by
Western sanctions.
The State Department has long cautioned that moving too fast
in using sanctions to cut Iran's oil exports could harm the
economies of U.S. allies. Wendy Sherman, the State Department
official leading talks with Iran over its nuclear program, told
a Senate hearing last month it is not in the U.S. interest to
cause any importer economy to tank because of stronger
sanctions.
The House bill's goal of slashing Iran's oil exports to a
trickle risks antagonizing China and India, the biggest buyers
of Iran's crude, and could push global oil prices higher.
Some supporters in the United States of stepped-up
diplomatic efforts with Tehran worry that passing a House bill
before Iran's elected president Rouhini takes office on Aug. 3
could send the wrong message ahead of nuclear talks.
"The House must not snuff out hopes for Iranian moderation
before Rouhini even gets a chance," General Joseph Hoar, a
former commander in chief of U.S. Central Command, and Lawrence
Wilkerson, a former chief of staff to General Colin Powell,
wrote in an opinion piece in The Hill newspaper last week.
Still, Robert McNally, the president of energy consultancy
the Rapidan Group and former White House energy advisor to
President George W. Bush, said that in effect Washington is
working on a two-track strategy on Iran that could pay off. "For
diplomacy to have any chance of succeeding, it must be coupled
with the threat of increased sanctions," McNally said.
Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei has the final say
on the country's nuclear policy.
