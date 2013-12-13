WASHINGTON Dec 13 An American with links to the
Central Intelligence Agency was investigating possible
high-level corruption in Iran at the time he went missing in the
country in 2007, a lawyer for his family confirmed on Friday.
Former FBI agent Robert Levinson visited Kish Island in the
Gulf in pursuit of information about suspicions that diverted
Iranian petroleum funds were being laundered through Canada,
said the lawyer, David McGee.
The Associated Press and The Washington Post reported on
Thursday that Levinson was not a private citizen on a business
trip to Iran as the U.S. government has said but working for a
rogue CIA operation when he disappeared.
McGee told Reuters that disclosing further details of what
Levinson was doing in Iran could still increase the risk for
him, assuming he is still alive.
"There are benefits and there are risks," he said. "The
negative is additional risk to Bob. The positive is that the
family can step up pressure on the United States government" to
redouble efforts to locate Levinson, McGee said.
(Reporting By Mark Hosenball; Editing by Ross Colvin and Grant
McCool)