Dec 15 An Alaska man has been charged with attempting to evade sanctions on Iran and money laundering, the U.S. Justice Department said on Thursday.

Kenneth Zong, 77, of Anchorage, and three Iranian and one American co-conspirators engaged in fraudulent transactions that were designed to unlawfully convert and remove Iranian-owned funds worth approximately $1 billion from South Korean banks, the department said in a statement.

Zong is charged with transferring funds to more than 10 countries around the world, including the United States, the United Arab Emirates, Switzerland, Germany, Austria and Italy.

According to prosecutors, Iranian nationals paid Zong between $10 million to $17 million for his work.

