WASHINGTON, March 24 The United States on Thursday charged seven Iranians for what it said was a coordinated campaign of cyber attacks from 2011 to 2013 on several U.S. banks and a New York dam.

At a news conference, Attorney General Loretta Lynch said the seven Iranians indicted inflicted tens of millions of dollars in damages. The alleged attack against the dam by Iranians could have imposed a clear and present danger to Americans, she said.

Justice Department officials released the indictment at a news conference in Washington in what is one of the highest-profile U.S. indictments against a foreign nation on hacking charges. (Reporting by Julia Edwards and Dustin Volz; Writing by Megan Cassella; Editing by Mohammad Zargham)