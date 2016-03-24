WASHINGTON, March 24 The United States on
Thursday charged seven Iranians for what it said was a
coordinated campaign of cyber attacks from 2011 to 2013 on
several U.S. banks and a New York dam.
At a news conference, Attorney General Loretta Lynch said
the seven Iranians indicted inflicted tens of millions of
dollars in damages. The alleged attack against the dam by
Iranians could have imposed a clear and present danger to
Americans, she said.
Justice Department officials released the indictment at a
news conference in Washington in what is one of the
highest-profile U.S. indictments against a foreign nation on
hacking charges.
(Reporting by Julia Edwards and Dustin Volz; Writing by Megan
Cassella; Editing by Mohammad Zargham)